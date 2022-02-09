Local pup hits the turf in Puppy Bowl XVIII

While many await to cheer on the Bengals and Rams in Super Bowl LVI, there’s another big game happening Sunday that captures the hearts of pet lovers. Puppy Bowl XVIII features dozens of rescue dogs as they face off on the field. This year, Team Ruff has a local pup, Maribel a Doberman Pinscher/Boxer from East Greenwich Animal Protection League.

Maribel (now Reese) and her owner Amanda join Tammy from East Greenwich Animal Protection League to talk about the big game, available pups at EGAPL, and more!

Watch Puppy Bowl XVII this Sunday, February 13 at 2PM on Animal Planet and streaming on discovery+.

See the full roster for this year’s Puppy Bowl here: https://www.discovery.com/shows/puppy-bowl/see/meet-the-starting-lineup

