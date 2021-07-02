Local festivities for the 4th!

The Fourth of July fireworks at McCoy were an annual tradition for many families.

Check out these local celebrations over the holiday weekend!

The Rhode Island Society Sons Of The Revolution host Newport’s Independence Day Celebration

Bristol Annual Celebration

Narragansett Family Beach Day

Warwick Fireworks Display

Newport Fireworks

Full Fireworks roundup here!

