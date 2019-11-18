Local Cheerleaders Head to Nationals

Some of the Pop Warner cheerleaders that you’ve seen on the sidelines of local football games will soon be seen on ESPN. The 2019 Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships will take place from Saturday, December 7th through Saturday, December 14th at ESPN Wide World of Sports™ Complex.
Teams from Portsmouth and Barrington will be representing RI at the competition. Cheerleaders from Portsmouth JV and Pee Wee cheer teams Shea Heelen, Mia Torello and Lexi Torello as well as Coach Terri Cianciolo visited the show to perform a cheer and talk about the excitement of their upcoming National Championships competition in Orlando, Florida.
Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships
Portsmouth Pop Warner Cheer: http://portsmouthpatriotsyouthfootball.com/cheerleading/