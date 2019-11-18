Local Cheerleaders Head to Nationals

Made on Honor Market- With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s the perfect time of year to get a jump on holiday shopping and show to support of our local communities. This year,Narragansett Beer is spreading holiday cheer with its3rd Annual “Made on Honor Market” on November 23rd and 24th! The two-day indoor festival will showcase some of ‘Gansett’s favorite makers, artists and small businesses. And with over 100+ vendors, this year it’s evenbigger. Inspired by its Emmy-award winning “Made on Honor” video series which profiles local makers and craftsmen, the two-day shindig will feature 100+ independent brands!

Holiday Lantern Tours- Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk. Learn how Newporters did, or did not, observe the holidays. Holiday Lantern Tours will be occurring every Friday and Saturday at 4pm starting on November 22, 2019, ending on December 28, 2019. Tours depart from The Museum of Newport History and Shop, 127 Thames Street, Newport, RI, and cost $15 per person, $10 for Society members and active duty military with ID. Advance registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited. Purchase tickets by calling 401-841-8770 or by visiting NewportHistoryTours.org or at the Museum of Newport History & Shop.