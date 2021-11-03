Live music returns to PPAC

Happening Here

In celebration of that, PPAC announces special offer to see Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees CHEAP TRICK

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg
PPAC_1548442185219.png

Live music is back in full force at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

The theatre began hosting concerts this past August, with Southside Johnny and the Ashbury Jukes and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters then played a date on Oct. 28 as part of his Hello, Again tour! And now, for the first time since 1989, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees CHEAP TRICK will take to the PPAC stage on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 8 p.m.

PPAC has unveiled a special pricing offer for the show to celebrate the return of live music.

Using the code WPRICT, patrons can save 30% off select seats for the CHEAP TRICK concert. Premium, Golden Circle, and mid-orchestra seats are excluded from the offer; discount may not be applied to prior purchases. The special offer can be accessed online at ppacri.org, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset St. in downtown Providence.

All guests ages 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination, along with a photo, or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours of curtain time, or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of curtain time. Masks must be worn all times (except when actively eating/drinking) while inside the theater.

Visit PPAC’s website for more health and safety information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community