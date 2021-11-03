Live music returns to PPAC

In celebration of that, PPAC announces special offer to see Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees CHEAP TRICK

Live music is back in full force at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

The theatre began hosting concerts this past August, with Southside Johnny and the Ashbury Jukes and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters then played a date on Oct. 28 as part of his Hello, Again tour! And now, for the first time since 1989, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees CHEAP TRICK will take to the PPAC stage on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 8 p.m.

PPAC has unveiled a special pricing offer for the show to celebrate the return of live music.

Using the code WPRICT, patrons can save 30% off select seats for the CHEAP TRICK concert. Premium, Golden Circle, and mid-orchestra seats are excluded from the offer; discount may not be applied to prior purchases. The special offer can be accessed online at ppacri.org, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset St. in downtown Providence.

All guests ages 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination, along with a photo, or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours of curtain time, or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of curtain time. Masks must be worn all times (except when actively eating/drinking) while inside the theater.

Visit PPAC’s website for more health and safety information.