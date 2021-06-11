Live CES Boxing returns!

FILE – In this June 15, 2019, file photo, Mikaela Mayer, right, lands a right to Lizbeth Crespo in a boxing match in Las Vegas. Junior lightweight contender Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been pulled from the co-main event of Las Vegas’ first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Live Boxing Is BACK!

Are you ready to experience terrific competition at the highest level right before your eyes?! Now is your chance as CES presents Rhode island’s first outdoor match in 60 years: THE THRILLER AT THE STADIUM.



Taking place on Saturday, June 19th at Cranston Stadium, the card is loaded with premium bouts that fans will love.



Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today to chat all about her career and the stellar event was one of the competitors, Jaime “Hurricane Clampitt Hayes who returns from retirement to jump back into the ring.

Don’t miss the action! For ticket info and more, head to: https://cesfights.com/

