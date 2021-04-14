Literary luncheon goes virtual to support community

The 21st GFWC Women’s Club of South County Book & Author Luncheon is a special one! Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled last year, making 2021’s virtual event highly anticipated. The event features 3 local authors, Robert Cocuzzo, Barbara Roberts, and Deborah Goodrich Royce, who will shares their experiences, latest information on their books, and more.

The fundraiser is one many look forward to because it supports local young women and businesses in Rhode Island by providing scholarships, grants, and more.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on their website, beginning April 15. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-and-author-live-on-zoom-event-tickets-143347035843











