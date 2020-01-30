Historic Card Show to Unite New England Sports Fans

This weekend is the “41st Super Bowl Weekend Show” formerly called the Cranston Sports Card Show. It’s said to be the second oldest sports card show in the country, which Tom McDonough began in 1976.

Where; Coventry High School, 40 Reservoir Rd, Coventry, RI 02816

Directions; Exit 6 and 6A off I 95 and 3 miles east on RT 3 to Reservoir Rd and a left at light and you’re there!

Dates & Hours: Saturday February 2, 9a.m.-5p.m. and Sunday February 3, 8:30a.m.- 2:30p.m.

Prices and fees; still the same, $70 a table and $4 admission paid on Saturday gets you in FREE on Sunday. Wall tables are $95, back up tables $25.

Proceeds to benefit Tom McDonough’s Immaculate Conception Church and Mike Mangasarian’s Sts. Vartanatz Church Athletic teams. A contribution will, also, be made to the Coventry Hall of Fame Committee.





