Join the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

The Rhode Island Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association is holding its annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in person on October 3. Executive Director, Donna McGowan, and Mike Montecalvo join The Rhode Show with all the details, as well as the latest information about the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
