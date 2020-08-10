Today we were joined by Ed Medeiros, CEO, East Commerce Solutions, Inc. and Joe Andruzzi, Co-Founder, Joe Andruzzi Foundation (JAF) talking about their upcoming virtual event.

Thanks to the generosity of last year’s sponsors and supporters, the Joe Andruzzi & Friends Golf Tournament raised more than $350K, which helped provide financial assistance to over 500 New England cancer patients and their family members. This year, the 12th Annual Golf Tournament on August 24 is already sold out. However, there is still a great way you can support this important cause.

On Sunday, August 23rd, at 7:00pm, you can attend the first-ever Joe Andruzzi & Friends 19th Hole Virtual Event. Attendance at this virtual event is FREE – you just need to reserve your spot to get a link to the event emailed to you.

For more information on the Joe Andruzzi Foundation or to learn more about the event, visit: www.joeandruzzifoundation.org

