March is a special month for Jersey Mike’s as they celebrate the Month of Giving. on March 30th, 100% of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics. Dennis DeJesus from Special Olympics Rhode Island and Brandon Hasner from Jersey Mike’s share the details.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

