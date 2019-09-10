Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Izzy Foundation holds annual gala

Happening Here

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Izzy Foundation is holding its 8th annual gala. The Izzy Foundation is a national nonprofit located in Providence Rhode Island whose mission is to design, fund and “IZspire” creative projects and programs for families whose children have cancer or other life altering medical conditions to LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE and PLAY.

Tina and Kyle Wohlrab join The Rhode Show with the details.

Tickets and information here: https://www.theizzyfoundation.org/menus/izzy-gala-2019.html

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams