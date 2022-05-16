Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has sold over 3 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. Van Gogh’s art comes thrillingly to life flowing across multiple surfaces, appearing and disappearing, heightening guests’ senses and allowing them to become one with his brush strokes.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens at the Rhode Island Convention Center (Exhibition Hall C) in Providence on Tuesday, May 17th at 10am and runs through July 8th.

Exhibit is open Sunday-Thursday 10am-9pm and Friday & Saturday 10am -11pm

Tickets start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages five to 15, plus ticketing fees, and are available at www.vangoghprovidence.com