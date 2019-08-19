How to get involved with ‘Sandwich Party Sunday’

A Sandwich Party is two or more people having fun, making at least one sandwich and feeding at least 1 person. Volunteers are not expected to bring anything, but any kind of donation is welcome. Care packages and clothing are always awesome. Food donations are welcome too. Founder of “Sandwich Party Sunday”, Scott James, joins The Rhode Show to tell us how to get involved!

Find more information at http://sandwichpartysunday.com/

