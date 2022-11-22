WaterFire Providence announces a Small Business Saturday ArtMart at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence’s Valley Neighborhood. The ArtMart will feature 60+ artists and makers from around Rhode Island and Southern New England.

Come shop with us this Small Business Saturday and get unique, locally-made holiday gifts sure to make everyone on your list feel special. Grab a bite while you shop! Tasty bites from local companies will be available from Pams Grill On The Go and Cookie Chow.

Visitors are welcome to bring an unwrapped toy for the WaterFire Holiday Toy Drive Benefiting Children’s Friend as well.

Small Business Saturday also marks the opening weekend for WaterFire’s BuyArt small works holiday show and sale in the gallery at the WaterFire Arts Center. The BuyArt show encourages visitors to support local artists by giving the gift of art for the holidays. Over thirty contemporary Rhode Island-based artists are showcasing their work in this year’s show. Opening on Friday, November 25, and runs until Sunday, January 8, 2023.*