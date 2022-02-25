The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center is coming back to life! Restaurant group “Dig In Dining and Entertainment” announced their plan to restore the Park Avenue space into a theater with more than 1,000 seats for dance recitals and other live performances. There will also be a big screen for playing old movies, a café and comedy club, among other improvements. Co-owner, Ed Brady, shares the details!

