Help Feed our Furry Friends

Local couple, Jill and Kenneth Gonsalves, began gathering food and supplies for pets in need back in December. Now, the Acushnet Pet Food Pantry has grown to helping more than just dogs and cats. In their interview, Jill and Kenny explain how their idea came to be, the community’s response, and how you can donate.

More details on the Acushnet Pet Food Pantry can be found on their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AcushnetPetPantry/

