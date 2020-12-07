Once again, WPRI 12 is hosting a Donate Funds Day to support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Together, we can help feed neighbors in need during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Michaela spoke with RI Community Food Bank CEO, Andrew Schiff, about the need this holiday season.
Donations can be made here: https://rifoodbank.org/wpri-12-donate-funds-day/
