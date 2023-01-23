The Izzy Foundation seeks to design spaces, provide services and support to children with cancer and their families by implementing inpatient and outpatient services for pediatric patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, in Providence, Rhode Island and nationwide.
You can support the mission at their upcoming “Winterfest”! Executive Director, Carla Mulhern, shares the details.
