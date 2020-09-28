Gloria Gemma’s Flames of Hope Weekend will go on

For the past 15 years Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation has been joining together for the annual Flames of Hope Weekend to celebrate and honor patients and survivors on their cancer journeys. This year, although they have to pivot because of COVID, it will be no different.

Illuminations Specific:

• The illuminations of life event will take place in Slater Park in Pawtucket on October 3rd from 7pm to 9pm. We have a number of great sponsors that have helped us bring this event together including Riverhead Building Supply and our Founding Sponsors Gem Plumbing & Heating.

• Visitors will embark on a journey, in the safety of their own vehicles, through stories of Hope, Faith, Strength, Courage and Determination.

• All these words represent the many different paths our patients and survivors take while on their cancer journey.

• The pathway will feature the beautiful choreography of The State Ballet of Rhode Island and will mix art, performance art, sound and vibrant lighting.

Wellness Event Specific:

• Due to COVID restrictions and the safety of everyone we serve, our annual Passport to Survivorship will take place online this year.

• We have great speakers including a number of our favorite doctors from Lifespan – including the Lifespan Connection Lab that will discuss a number of different topics in bite size videos.

• Topics throughout the virtual conference are robust and across a number of diverse topics from Health and Wellness, Legal Assistance, Meditation, Coping with Loss, Plastic Surgery and More.

• We understand that everyone can’t sit at a computer for hours on end, so we have made our virtual event online and recorded so you can sit down whenever you can. To view- content will be live on our website at www.gloriagemma.org starting October 3rd

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

