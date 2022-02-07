Find your puppy love at ‘Woof You Be Mine’

BUPPY PETS and Rhode Island Pet Network are excited to be back in-person hosting the 3rd annual “Woof You Be Mine”, a Valentine’s adoption event and local vendor market at The Guild. Meet and “speed date” the adoptable pups of Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find your perfect doggie love match.
