Find your four-legged love

Find love…puppy love this Valentine’s Day weekend at a unique speed dating event. Join Buppy Pets and RI Pet Network for “Woof You Be Mine?”, a fun-filled evening with adoptable dogs from Save One Soul Animal Rescue League.

This event is FREE to attend with food and drink available for purchase. A percentage of select vendor sales will be donated to SOSARL.

Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out SOSARL’s adoption application ( ) ahead of the event for pre-approval.

The venue is dog-friendly, but kindly leave your own dog at home if you plan to participate in the doggie speed-dating. Intros to other pets will be scheduled separately prior to adoption.

