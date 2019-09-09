Fight blood cancers through ‘Light the Night’

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it’s all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission.

Carla Mulhern and Krystal DiGiovanni from LLS Rhode Island join The Rhode Show with all the details.

Get more information and register here: https://www.lightthenight.org/events/providence

