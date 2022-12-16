Rhode Island’s favorite holiday tradition is back and better than ever! The magic of the holidays comes to life as the fresh new production of The Nutcracker by Yury Yanowsky returns to the stage. Critics and audiences were blown away by the 2021 premiere which Motif Magazine says is “Happy and joyful from curtain to curtain…filled with youth and hope, a timeless tale made more fitting for our time.”

The crown jewel of the holiday season, this family-friendly production features a spectacular tree that grows 38 feet, a charming Nutcracker character designed by Big Nazo Lab, clever magic tricks, vibrant and shimmering costumes, and dozens of delightful young dancers performing alongside the FBP Company of world-class resident artists.

Click here for more information.