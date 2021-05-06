Fascinating face masks on display

An exhibition of artwork in the shape of a face mask is now on display at the Atrium Gallery on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. The Conceal/Reveal Mask Installation was created during the pandemic and presents a mix of handmade face masks by RI artists and members of the community, who answered an open call. The exhibit, which examines the intersection of the arts and healing, will be open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though June 25.
