Providence Restaurant Weeks- Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.

Providence Rink Bumper Cars- The first outdoor rink to host this unique all-ages entertainment. Imagine sitting in the bumper car moving forwards, backward and sideways with a full 360-degree turn radius bumping opponents out of your way!

Improv Shows & Classes- Kismet Improv brings live improv and sketch comedy to the great people of Pawtucket, R.I. every weekend. With shows every Friday and Saturday night, Kismet’s commitment to keeping audiences rolling laughing has quickly made them a mainstay in Rhode Island’s growing comedy hub.