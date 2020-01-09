Eye on RI: winter wonder days

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Fondue Village- Ocean House has brought back its Fondue Village. Each vintage ski gondola has been impressively restored, outfitted with warm woods, fine Alpine textiles, chandeliers and imported Swiss and Austrian glassware and china. Add a private server and Swiss chocolates for the road, a lunch or dinner in one of the gondolas of the Fondue Village— surrounding a fire pit and amongst twinkling pines—is an unforgettable experience for a romantic dinner for two or a warm gathering of friends.

Winter Wonder Days- Enjoy half-price admission at Roger Williams Park Zoo in January and February during the Zoo’s annual “Winter Wonder Days,” offered daily from 10 AM-4 PM. Don’t miss the Zoo’s newly-opened “Faces of the Rainforest” exhibit and experience the indigenous monkeys, birds, amphibians, and reptiles of the Amazon Rainforest.

Providence Restaurants Weeks- Providence Restaurant Weeks runs from January 12–25, 2020. Choose from nearly 90 participating restaurants, and enjoy three-course lunches for $16.95 and three-course dinners at $29.95, $34.95 or $49.95, as well as two-for-one specials. See below for restaurant listings and menus to decide where to go for your next great meal.

