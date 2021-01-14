Eye on RI: winter indoor & outdoor activities

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Newport Walking Tour- This January, bundle up and explore the heart of historic Newport on a winter walking tour. Newport History Tours, the Newport Historical Society’s walking tour program, will offer three themed Saturday tours presented by an expert tour guide. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday January 16, 2021 at 1pm: The Rogues & Scoundrels tour shows where scoundrels lived, pirates profited, and criminals were punished.

Saturday January 23, 2021 at 1pm: Discover Colonial Newport uncovers stories of 18th century entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial era.

Saturday January 30, 2021 at 1pm: From Newport’s colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony, discover the transformation of the city and its people during the Golden to Gilded tour.

Participants must maintain six feet apart from anyone outside of their “quaranteam.” These hour-long walking tours depart from the Colony House, Washington Square, Newport, RI and cost $15 per person, $10 for Newport Historical Society members and active duty military. Tickets must be purchased online at NewportHistoryTours.com; cash payments are not accepted.

Hidden Newport- Designed to be enjoyed from the comfort of home, Hidden Newport will feature performances by the Newport String Quartet filmed in eclectic spaces around Newport. For the first installment, the quartet is playing at the historic Fort Adams. Tune in for the premiere below, airing January 17th at 2pm.

Providence Restaurant Weeks- Warm up your winter with four weeks of delicious dining specials brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks Presents: Stay Local. Eat Well. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for breakfast, lunch or dinner (or even all three). You’ll also find other special offers, like signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.