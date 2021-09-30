Eye on RI: welcome fall!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

RI Farm Scavenger Hunt- Looking for a little fun and adventure this growing season? The RIFGA’s Farm Scavenger Hunt will send you down country roads leading to some of the state’s most picturesque farms, not to mention some of the freshest locally-grown fruits and vegetables around!

Audrain Concours Motor Week- Newport’s extensive automotive history dates back as early as the Gilded Age. The first American car race, the Vanderbilt Cup, took place in this historic area. On September 6, 1900, Willie K.Vanderbilt and some of his closest friends traveled to the nearby horse track to race their newly-imported automobiles. Little did they realize the impact the Vanderbilt Cup would have on American racing culture. Given it’s rich motoring history, Newport is the premiere destination for a Concours & Motor Week. Beautiful, historic mansions and the seemingly endless Atlantic Ocean provide the most elegant of backdrops. Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week will be a celebration of the automobile, uniting enthusiasts from around the world.

Great Townie Pumpkin Festival- Family fun festival! Pumpkin decorating, vendors, children’s activities, food, live music, and more!