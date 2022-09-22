Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!
Providence Flea- The Flea runs every Sunday through September, with a different lineup each week, outdoors on the Greenway at 275 South Water Street, Providence.
Newport Polo- Last Polo match of the season
RI Farms Scavenger Hunt- Visit local farms throughout the season for your chance to win prizes!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.