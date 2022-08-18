Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!

Warren Folks Festival- The Warren Folks Festival is a free one-day music, art and food festival that has quickly become a must attend event each summer. A fundraiser for and by The Collaborative, the festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 40 Rhode Island area artists and makers. There is also food from local restaurants including Balasco’s Pizzeria, Hunky Dory, Bywater Restaurant, Chelsea’s Creamery, Dip’s Dips, Basil & Bunny, Farm to Sandwich, Lumpia Bros, Mooseman’s Kettle Corn, and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks.

Ocean State Beer Festival- After a two year hiatus, the Ocean State Beer Festival will return on August 21st, 2022 at Ragged Island Brewing Company! This year’s theme is “Farm to Keg.”

The Ocean State Beer Festival is a fundraiser for the Rhode Island Brewers Guild & features only Rhode Island breweries. It is the only beer event focused exclusively on Rhode Island breweries. Each participating brewer has been asked to create a special beer with locally grown ingredients just for the event!