Eye on RI: Washington County Fair returns!

Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!

The Looff- The Looff is a summer arts festival set along the beautiful East Providence waterfront. The Looff showcases all types of art including fine paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal works, fiber, and much more.

FirstWorks Live presents Carnival- Shake off those blues and celebrate with the sounds, ideas and spirit of Carnival right here in Providence! Joyful sounds + smoking rhythm section + hot horns = all the ingredients to ignite a dance party at the height of summer.