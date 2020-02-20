Eye on RI: warm up with a hot chocolate bar pop-up

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

A Bronx Tale at PPAC- The beloved movie based on actor Chazz Palmintari’s life has been turned into a musical! Starring Nick Fradiani, it features high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes for an unforgettable story about loyalty and family.

Polo on the Beach- Newport Winterfest continues thsi weekend. On Saturday and Sunday check out beach polo! The two day polo exhibition takes place on Sachuest Beach at 1pm. Spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable goods, toiletries, and household items for the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Community Center.

Hot Chocolate Bar Pop-Up- Warm up at The Chanler with their seasonal hot chocolate bar pop-up! The Hotel has brought this popular pop-up back through the end of March. Choose from three unique and artfully crafted hot chocolate options. The pop-up is open to Cliff walkers, Newport residents, Visitors, and in-house guests alike!

