Eye on RI: visit some of Providence’s local landmarks

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

A Mysterious Affair- On January 30th, don your deerstalker hat, polish your monocle, twirl your mustaches, brush off your furs, and stroll onto the scene of a 1920s English country house murder mystery at the Providence Athenæum. The entire library will transform into an elegant estate, marred by a terrible crime. While you sip, nibble, and socialize, can you follow the clues to lead you to the truth? The affair includes a live radio play by the Wilbury Theatre Group, a curious photobooth, mysteries and clues for guests to solve, and an extravagant cocktail bar. Proceeds from this evening will directly benefit the Athenæum’s collections, programs, and historic home.

Curtains Up: Peek Behind the Scenes at PPAC- You may have enjoyed a Broadway show or concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), but have you ever peeked behind the curtains to see how the magic really happens? Join us on Saturday, Feb. 1 for a behind-the-scenes look at Providence’s most spectacular theatre. Opened in 1928 as “Loew’s State”, the largest movie palace in Southern New England, it was designed by renowned theatre architects C.W. and George Rapp of Chicago known for their opulent and grand designs. It was a roaring success, but eventually, the popularity of televisions took a toll on the theatre and attendance declined. The building’s careful restoration over the course of decades and its rebirth as Rhode Island’s premier Broadway theatre has played a vital role in Providence’s renaissance. Today PPAC, listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1977, is one of our greatest local landmarks.

Nick Jr. Live!- You’re invited to sing, dance, clap, cheer and move to the music with your friends from Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol, Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue’s Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing in an unforgettable musical spectacular! Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music” follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they team up with their Nick Jr. friends, live on stage together for the first time ever, in a one-of-a-kind adventure sure to excite the whole family!

