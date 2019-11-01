Eye on RI: Vegan restaurant week kicks off

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming, local events!

Vegan Restaurant Week- Starting on World Vegan Day, many Providence and nearby restaurants are committing to acknowledge a growing vegan and vegan friendly community and showcasing their animal free dining options! Participating restaurants will offer 2-3 unique and interesting plant based specials or will be crafting a complete 3 course pre-fix dining experience. Take a look at the Menu & Participating Restaurants tab to see what you’re in store for!

Dress for Success Inventory Reduction Sale- We’re clearing out our inventory – shop and support our programs to support Rhode Island women into the workforce! Items are all pre-sorted and excellent condition, many brand new with tags. $20 suits & coats, $15 dresses, blazers, sweaters, $10 pants, skirts, blouses, shoes, handbags, $5 jewelry, scarves, belts, and $50 fill-a-tote! All proceeds benefit Dress for Success programs to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Aladdin at PPAC- Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as “Pure Genie-Us,” ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

