Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities.

R1 Valentine’s Day packages- Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s not too early to start planning for Valentine’s Day too! Grab your favorite passenger and visit us for a romantic cruise around the Mega Track! Check out our Couple’s Valentine’s Day Race Packages including a voucher for a heart shaped pizza or $15 towards anything at the Burrito Bowl ReFuel! Available from February 10th-15th only.

Cupid’s Market at Thirsty Beaver- The Thirsty Beaver is hosting their first vendor marketplace – Cupid’s Market Saturday Social – and what a great way for all you last-minute shoppers to pick up any Valentine’s gifts for your loved ones! It’s happening on Saturday, February 12 from 11 am to 2 pm. You can grab a drink and do some shopping.

Cupid Sip & Stroll- Hope Artiste Village presents our highly anticipated Cupid Sip & Stroll featuring $3 Mimosas, art, jewelry, lotions, candles and unique & romantic gifts just in time for Valentines Day.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Comedy Show- Love sucks, but your Valentine’s weekend doesn’t have to! If you’re spectacularly single, brokenhearted and bitter, or perhaps just looking for a good, laughable night out, be sure to join us this Saturday, February 12th in the Anchor Bar for our Anti-Valentine’s Day Comedy Show! We’ve got you and your crew covered with one-night-only bar specials from “Sushi and Chill” to “Wingman” Caribbean-styled chicken wings (and don’t forget the liquid libations!). Colleen Genevieve hosts this night of laughs with the funniest of Rhode Island and more! With comedians Alyssa Viscomi, Rob Greene, Amanda Sardar, Kim Tingle, and feature Doug Key!

RI Vegfest– RI VegFest promotes a fun and compassionate plant-based vegan lifestyle here in Little Rhody. We love eating plants, and if given the right opportunity, we think everyone else will, too. If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply #PlantCurious, we’d love to see you at our events.