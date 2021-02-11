Eye on RI: Valentine’s Day festive fun!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and attractions!

Valentine’s Day Screenings– Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, The Odeum is Available For a Date Night for You! Screening include: Up to 3 hours of access to the Odeum for your Date Night rental, with a romantic atmosphere set with music and lighting. Your personalized marquee message. A custom-made slideshow that will be displayed on the big screen for your arrival, which can include up to 5 photos/images you provide in advance, as well as an image of your marquee message. A Romantic table-for-two set with a bottle of wine & glasses, bouquet of roses, and a box of chocolates. 10:00AM dates will include mimosas and donuts. Other packages are available.

Cupid and Constellations– Cozy up with your valentine or loved one and enjoy the most beautiful objects in the winter sky: the stars. Join Norman Bird Sanctuary for an evening of stargazing discovering winter constellations and hearing romantic star stories that have been passed down through the ages. Adults age 21 and older are invited to find warmth on this crisp winter’s night by your own fire pit, while enjoying complimentary beer, wine, seltzer, hot chocolate, hot toddies, and sweets provided by Edible Arrangements. Norman Bird Sanctuary will provide seating, blankets, and refreshments to ensure a relaxing and comfortable evening. Led by astronomer and scientist communicator, Sara Poirier, guests will listen to stories of star-crossed love and legend as they observe the planet Mars, star clusters, and the Orion nebula through telescopes.

Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale- Although Newport Winter Festival has been canceled this year, join the merchants of Bowen’s Wharf for ten full days of wharf-wide sales and restaurant promotions for family fun.

Scavenger Hunt – Friday, 2/12- Friday, 2/19

Live Music – Saturday, 2/13 3-5pm

Ice Sculpture Demonstration – Saturday, 2/20 2-4pm

Live Music – Saturday, 2/20 3:30-5:30pm