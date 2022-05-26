Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events.

Chris Young Concert- Waterfront Concerts and 98.1 Cat Country are pleased to announce Chris Young live on his Famous Friends Tour with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The Guild PVD Beer Garden- Join us just off the new pedestrian bridge in the PVD Innovation District Park along Dyer St. and the Providence River. We’ve got plenty of seating with 20 long-style tables and 20 high tops.

“Anything You Want” Exhibition- The Newport Mansions feature one of the greatest collections of fine and decorative arts of the Gilded Age. Set in elaborate period rooms, these objects are not always visible up close, and their significance is often overlooked. Beginning Friday, May 27, the Preservation Society will shine a spotlight on important Gilded Age artifacts with “Anything You Want: A Closer Look at Treasures from Newport’s Gilded Age.”