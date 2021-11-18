Eye on RI: Thanksgiving prep!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Hope & Main Thanksgiving Market- Shop the latest & greatest in locally-made food & drinks while supporting your community this holiday season. Our indoor Holiday Markets are a blast, and we hope to see you there! We’re keeping RI Covid safety recommendations in mind and ask that you wear a mask inside. We will be limiting capacity indoors for social distancing and even have the option to make a free, covid safe shopping appointment

Bristol Merchants Association Holiday Preview- Shop, Stroll & Be Merry! The BMA (Bristol Merchants Association) invites you to the Holiday Preview on Friday, November 19th from 5-9pm in Downtown Bristol (corner of Hope & State Streets). Follow the luminaries to stores participating in the Holiday Preview! Find unique gifts, sip refreshments and delight in the sights & sounds of the season.

Avon Cinema Free Screenings- Miss attending the movies in-person, and looking for something fun to do this weekend — for FREE? Come on down this weekend to the Avon Cinema in Providence, RI, where all movie screenings on both Saturday, 11/20 and Sunday, 11/21, will be completely FREE, courtesy of Pluto TV! The theater will be screening The French Dispatch both days at 4:00pm, 6:20pm, and 8:35pm. Plus, there will be free popcorn and Pluto TV swag! Tickets for the free movies are available ONLY at the Avon Cinema, and will be available 30 minutes prior to each show. They are first come, first served.