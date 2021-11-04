Eye on RI: Thanksgiving event commemorating first holiday

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Mount Hope Farm Thanksgiving Events- To help unravel the myths surrounding Thanksgiving and to learn from the Pokanoket Nation, Mount Hope Farm presents a day filled with family friendly, educational and engaging events to mark the 400th Anniversary of the First Thanksgiving on Sunday, November 7th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. followed by a panel discussion by local historians at 5:30 p.m.

Simmons Farm Goat Hikes- Now that the weather has cooled, join us for a goat hike, wagon ride, interactive goat cuddling or all three!

Vegan Restaurant Week- Participating restaurants will offer 2-3 unique and interesting plant based specials or will be crafting a complete 3 course prix-fixe dining experience.

