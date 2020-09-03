Eye on RI: take part in local restaurant weeks

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Pawtcket Central Falls Restaurant Weeks- This year our two cities are teaming up for Restaurant Weeks to support our local restaurants and offer big prizes to contest winners! During these two weeks, people should visit any local Pawtucket-Central Falls restaurants, make a purchase, take a picture of your meal, and post the picture on social media. Participants will need to post using the hashtag #PCFRestaurantChallenge to be entered into a raffle to win up to $250 in local restaurant gift cards! The more times you post, the more likely you are to win prizes!

Pawtucket Arts Festival- All events will be will be free to the public, outside and open air unless otherwise specified. All events will be ticketed events to ensure capacity maximums are met. We encourage using a smartphone to display your tickets for entry to keep entry contactless. You may also print out a ticket to display at entry but you must retain or dispose of the ticket. Tickets will not be collected by festival staff. All customers, employees, and visitors must follow the general guidelines for wearing face masks. IMPORTANT NOTE: Due to the nature of some performances or demonstrations, performers on stage may not be wearing a mask.

Food Trucks at Newport Car Museum- The Newport Car Museum extends its regular hours to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 for this special event: Food Trucks and Craft Beer in the giant parking lot. Free parking. Museum opens at 10 a.m. (Admission not required to enjoy Food Trucks.) Co-hosted by PVD Food Truck Events.

