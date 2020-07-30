Eye on RI: supporting the Newport Festivals

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and events!

Deer Tick & Friends “In-Your-House” Party- Lagunitas Presents: Deer Tick & Friends In-Your-House-Party Live from Fort Adams: A benefit for Newport Festivals Foundation. Featuring special guests Leon Bridges, Robert Ellis, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, and Courtney Marie Andrews. In the spirit of continuing the tradition of the Newport Folk Festival and the Deer Tick & Friends After Parties this year, please join Deer Tick and some very special guests for a once in a lifetime performance to raise money for the Newport Festivals Foundation. With support from the Lagunitas Brewing Company and you, we will be able to see you back in person in 2021.

NewportFILM Drive & Sail-In- NewportFILM is partnering with Dockwa, Sail Newport, Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Fort Adams Trust and Rhode Island State Parks to host its first ever Drive & Sail-In film screening at Fort Adams on Thursday, July 30th, of the new documentary film Born Into The Gig. NewportFILM is excited to bring this first-ever event to Fort Adams, letting their audience view the film from their car, moped, bike or boat with the ocean and harbor as their backdrop. NewportFILM’s drive & sail-in is open to the public and registration opens on Monday, July 27th at 12 PM EST. There is a $10 suggested donation to newportFILM for cars/bikes/mopeds. Space is limited per newportFILM’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Dockwa, the slip-booking and marina management software company, founded in Newport in 2014, and Sail Newport will manage boat slip registration. Boat slips cost $9/foot, all proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Newport Festivals Foundation.

Newport Mansions “Stroll the Gardens & Grounds” Package- This unique specialty ticket includes outdoor-only access to Green Animals Topiary Garden, The Breakers and The Elms. Picnic with a Green Giraffe, Greek Gods & a Million-Dollar view. Stroll among a menagerie of topiary animals at Green Animals. Hang out with the Greek statuary at The Elms. At The Breakers, enjoy a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean and meander along the recently restored Serpentine Path. Picnic baskets welcome! The three properties can be visited on different days. This ticket includes admission to ALL THREE Gardens & Grounds: The Breakers, The Elms & Green Animals Topiary Garden. Does NOT include interior entry. Face coverings and social distancing are required. $18 Adult / $8 Youth

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

