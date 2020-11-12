Eye on RI: supporting local businesses

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and events!

Read with Robin Author Event- RWR Presents an unprecedented 2 day event with THIRTY SIX authors, all with books coming out in 2021! Hear from your favorite authors and meet new favorites, too! We’ll be hosting advanced reader copy giveaways both days, ALL DAY LONG! All author chats will be live and available to watch afterwards as well so you won’t miss a thing!! This spectacular 2 day event is FREE and we are accepting donations on behalf of No Kid Hungry which we are proud to be supporting. All books pre-ordered via the RWR Bookshop will also benefit No Kid Hungry.

Open Air Saturdays Expand- The Open Air Saturdays program, which launched on Aug. 1, will now extend through Dec. 26, expanding to include additional craft vendors, holiday shopping, live performances in collaboration with Providence World Music, and a pop-up outdoor beer garden at Grant’s Block, located at 260 Westminster Street – best known as the location for summer Movies on the Block.

“Meet Your Maker”-Shop the latest & greatest in locally-made food & drinks! Get brunch, cocktails & lunch made to order.

Newport Restaurant Week- The emphasis this season is on everyone’s favorite thing: deals. It’s Newport Restaurant Week remixed, with an assortment of unbeatable discounts at participating restaurants for you to choose from. Think: BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift card promotions, and so much more.