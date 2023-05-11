Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Misquamicut SpringFest- Signaling the unofficial start of the summer and beach season, the Misquamicut Springfest Weekend features World Class Carnival and Amusements, Food Truck Rodeo, Classic Car Show, Knockerball, games and more. Great lineup of headline bands.

Top of Newport Opening- Our rooftop bar & kitchen reopens for another fabulous summer season in Newport.

Last Call for Tulips!– Starting May 9th, each adult will receive 15 tulips (instead of 10), so you can pick some extra tulips for mom! This is valid for both locations. Our goal is always make our guests very happy at every visit. And the truth is, that our fields aren’t looking as “wow” anymore after these warmer days and big crowds picking the fields. May 12th will be our last day open.