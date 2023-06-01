Ashley Erling brings us eye on RI featuring local events and attractions!

Summer Flea returns- The Providence Flea returns this summer for its 11th Annual Summer Market season on Opening Day, June 4, 2023 at 10 am – 3pm, and every Sunday through September 24, 2023. Check out our changing lineup of 75+ amazing local vendors including artisans, indie makers, vintage vendors, jewelry and clothing vendors, soap and candle makers, bakeshops, hot coffee and food trucks.

Wayland Square Sidewalk sale- The Annual Wayland Square Sidewalk Sale is back! Join local businesses, restaurants, and neighbors for three days of outdoor shopping and festivities. Enjoy the biggest sales of the year.

WaterFire Providence- WaterFire celebrates a new season with a full WaterFire lighting Saturday night!

Get a preview of this weekend’s WaterFire lighting live on 12 News Saturday morning! Learn more here!