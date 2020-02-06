Eye on RI: stay warm with indoor events!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert- Relive the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ — in Concert. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, fans of all ages can now experience the thrilling tale accompanied by the music of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen.

Galentine’s Day Celebration- Attending a Blooming Artisan’s Galentine’s Flower Arranging Workshop is a great way to show your love to those people you cherish. Sharing in an experience, spending time together and creating memories is priceless. Blooming Artisan makes it easy and stress free. All tools and materials will be provided for you. Jennifer will guide you through the arranging process step-by-step. You and your friends will each make your own charming flower arrangement to take home with you or gift to someone you love! Light refreshments are provided and you are welcome to bring own wine, drinks or snacks.

Izzy Foundation Winterfest- Please join us for a fabulous and fun evening with “real” casino tables, local celebrity dealers, wine and whiskey tasting, raffles, music and much more!

