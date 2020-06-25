Eye on RI: stay socially distant with outdoor events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

NewportFILM Drive-In- NewportFILM is bringing their viewing experience back to a big screen. Limited spaces are available for a drive-in experience to view “Public Trust”. The event is likely to sell out, but NewportFILM is hoping to be able to do more events this summer. “Public Trust” can also be streamed online.

Rail Explorers Open – Enjoy a leisurely 6 mile expedition along spectacular Narragansett Bay with views only visible from the unique perspective of the railroad. Strict safety precautions have been put in place. Read more more here.

DJ Valentina at “The Reef” – Join “The Reef” in Newport and DJ Valentina as she spins favorite hits across multiple decades on Newport’s hottest outdoor patio while maintaining social distancing.

