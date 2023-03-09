Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Newport St. Patrick’s Day parade- Find your best green attire, keep your eyes open for leprechauns, and join in the revelry to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Newport! The parade kicks off from the Newport City Hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine’s Church. Parade will be held rain or shine.

Ice Sculpture Stroll- On Saturday Thayer Street holds its ice sculpture stroll from 12:00-3:00pm.