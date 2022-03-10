Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Newport St. Patrick’s Day- Find your best green attire, keep your eyes open for leprechauns, and join in the revelry to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Newport! The parade kicks off from the Newport City Hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine’s Church. Parade will be held rain or shine.

Newport Irish Heritage Month- A celebration of “All Things Irish,” including the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Enjoy traditional Irish music & dance, food, tours, lectures and more!

A Bronx Tale- Actor and screenwriter Chazz Palminteri wrote A Bronx Tale in 1988 and starred in the 1993 movie adaptation directed by Robert De Niro. Now he returns to the stage in his powerful one-man show depicting his bruising Bronx childhood in great detail, including the temptations of organized crime. Palminteri brings each and every character to life (18 in all) in this autobiographical piece — his friends, enemies, even his own family.