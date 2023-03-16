Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade- Steps off at noon on Smith Street and heads towards the Statehouse.

Narragansett Brewery St. Patrick’s Day Blast-Enjoy some traditional Irish dancing and music while you enjoy some fresh brews at Narragansett Brewing Company. Tir Na Nog Irish Dance will be at Narragansett Brewing Company for a St. Patrick’s Day blast, along with Sláinte. Sláinte is a group of 11 friends and musicians, specializing in upbeat Irish music. Formed in a dorm room at Boston College, Sláinte has been playing throughout New England and New York since 2013. Tir Na Nog Irish Dance will haver dancers performing between sets to keep the spirits lively. Be sure to raise a dry pint of Irish Stout on Nitro while you’re there too!

St. Joseph’s Day Providence- St. Joseph’s Day is a big Feast for Italians because in the Middle Ages, God, through St. Joseph’s intercessions, saved the Sicilians from a very serious drought. So in his honor, the custom is for all to wear red, in the same way that green is worn on St. Patrick’s Day. All the bakeries on Historic Federal Hill baked the most luscious and decedent, Italian delicacy called Zeppole that is a celebration in itself. The Feast of St. Joseph takes place every year on March 19th. During the Federal Hill Summer Festival, St. Joseph is honored by a procession along Atwells Avenue with a living rosary.