Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Narragansett Restaurant Week- We are extremely pleased to share that Restaurant Week is back for the 2022 Season from March 26- April 1.

Newport Vineyards Springfest- We are raising our glasses to Spring with the return of our 19th Annual SpringFest Weekend! Join us for tastings from our wine & beer bars, live music, delicious bites from our kitchens, grape stomping, and more!

Daffy Dog Paw-rade- Dress your dog in daffy attire and head to Bannisters Wharf at 1:30pm. The paw-rade then steps off at 2pm, marching to historic Queen Anne Square where the daffiest dressed dog and daffiest dressed human(s) will receive awards and prizes. FREE!